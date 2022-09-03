THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Mercer High School Class of 1956 meets at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Ryder’s Restaurant in New Wilmington. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
• Greenville Penn High School Class of 1957 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Rainbow Valley Restaurant, Hadley.
• Farrell High School Class of 1965 will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Our Gang’s Lounge in Sharon. Spouses and guests are welcome.
• Hickory High School Class of 1952 will meet for its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Bob Evans in Hermitage. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
• Mercer County Democratic Party will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday in the newly-opened Democratic candidate office at 107 E. State St., Sharon.
The office is located at the corner of Vine and State streets in downtown Sharon.
Following a brief business meeting, there will be a candidate meet and greet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for Dan Pastore, who is running for the 16th District House of Representative seat in Congress.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Register now for the HER Walk, sponsored by The Warrior in HER group, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2 in Buhl Park, Hermitage. Cost is $25 for an individual or $20 per person with a team of five or more. Sponsorships are available and should be arranged as soon as possible.
The event features women health vendors, a raffle auction, 50/50, music, food truck, and awareness and support activities.
All proceeds benefit women in Mercer County diagnosed with chronic illnesses and mental health conditions. Information and registration: 724-977-3313 or thewarriorinher.org.
• Hermitage Historical Society will present a program at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 in Stewart House with John Burkett from McCullough Grain.
Burkett will explain the history and operations of the local granary. Stewart House is located at 5465 E. State St., Hermitage.
• A “Meet and Greet” to answer any questions about becoming a Penn State Master Gardener and the application process is planned for 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Penn State Extension Office-Mercer County, 463 N. Perry Highway, Mercer.
The Penn State Master Gardener Program consists of a volunteer training course designed to provide experienced home gardeners with the information and skills necessary to share their experience and knowledge with others.
Weekly online classes will be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays beginning on Oct. 6 and concluding on March 30, 2023.
A computer or electronic device and reliable internet access are required for participation in the training.
There is a program fee of $200 to cover the cost of training materials and expenses.
Visit the Mercer County Master Gardener website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/mercer to complete the online application or contact the Mercer Extension Office at 724-662-3141.
For more information or to register for the meeting, call 724-662-3141 or email MercerExt@psu.edu by Sept. 12.
BUS TRIPS
• Sharpsville Area Historical Society is planning a bus trip to Meadows Casino on Sept. 21.
Tickets are available now and reservations should be made as soon as possible.
The bus leaves Sharon City Centre at 9 a.m. and leaves the casino at 5 p.m. Cost is $40 per person.
FUNDRAISERS
• Hermitage Historical Society will host its final flea market of the year from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10 at Stewart House, located at 5465 E. State St., Hermitage.
Society sales in the garage help maintain the Stewart House, with recent repairs to the soffit, fascia, and porch pillars. The appearance is greatly improved and preserved. Ongoing repairs are planned.
Vendor space is available for Saturday, 12-foot spots are $10. Twenty vendors are expected with an Amish lunch and donuts sales.
To reserve a vendor space, call 724-342-7870.
• Unity Presbyterian Church, 1857 Mercer West Middlesex Road, state Rt. 318, Mercer, will offer an indoor yard sale from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 16 and from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 17.
There are no price tags. Donations accepted as your heart dictates. Sponsored by Presbyterian Women, proceeds from the sale benefit mission projects.
