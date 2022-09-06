THINGS TO DO
FUNDRAISERS
• Hermitage Historical Society will host its final flea market of the year from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (9-10-22) at Stewart House, located at 5465 E. State St., Hermitage.
Society sales in the garage help maintain the Stewart House, with recent repairs to the soffit, fascia, and porch pillars. The appearance is greatly improved and preserved. Ongoing repairs are planned.
Vendor space is available for Saturday, 12-foot spots are $10. Twenty vendors are expected with an Amish lunch and donuts sales.
To reserve a vendor space, call 724-877-7996. Note corrected phone number.
• A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be offered from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday (9-10-22) at Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810, located at the corner of state Rt. 62 and 7 S. Neshannock Road in Hermitage.
Meals are dine in or take out. The dinner will include salad, pasta with meatballs and sauce, and ice cream for $14. Meatballs can be ordered to go.
MEETINGS
• The September meeting of the Democrat Women of Mercer County will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday (9-8-22) in conjunction with the grand opening of the new headquarters of the Mercer County Democratic Party and the Mercer County campaign headquarters for Dan Pastore for Congress.
DWMC members are encouraged to bring family and friends to meet Democratic Congressional candidate Dan Pastore at 107 E. State St. in Sharon, at the corner of East State and Vine streets. Learn about the upcoming candidate luncheon and planned Get-Out-The-Vote efforts.
Street parking is free and additional free parking is available at the parking garage on the corner of Vine Avenue and Pitt Street by The Corinthian. All are welcome.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The Mercer County Democratic Party will host its fall candidate luncheon on Sept. 17 at the Park Inn by Radisson, 3377 New Castle Road, West Middlesex. This is part of a multi-county tour Democratic candidates will be taking before the Nov. 8 election.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m., lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m., and speakers will begin at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased by either calling 724-494-0248 or visiting the Mercer County PA Democratic Party Facebook page.
• Race to End Hunger, a 5K/2-mile walk, is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 17 at BC3 @ Linden Point, Hermitage. Pre-registration is $18. Race day registration is $20. The race honors breast cancer survivors and proceeds go to Community Food Warehouse. Cross the finish line and be entered to win $1,000. Information: call 724-981-0353 or visit foodwarehouse.org.
• Soundbite, a local classic rock band, will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday (9-9-22) at Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage. All are welcome.
• The 43rd annual Lake Latonka Fall Festival will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (9-10-22). The festival will feature more than 120 artisans, businesses, and organizations in two locations at picturesque Lake Latonka. Parking and admission are free.
There will be homemade food, including the famous vegetable soup that sells out every year. There will be a bake sale, raffle auction, crafters, jewelry makers, non-profits and other businesses, plus free entertainment. There is also an all-day raffle with prizes every 30 minutes.
Lake Latonka is located just off I-79 a couple of miles outside of Mercer. For directions and other information, visit www.lakelatonkafallfestival.com or like Lake Latonka Fall Festival on Facebook for updates.
REUNIONS
• Sharpsville High School Class of 1954 is planning a reunion for Sunday (9-11-22) at The Tara. Contact information is needed for James Bennett, Samuel William Tobash, Richard “Dick” McGrath, Archie Brainard, Donna Nasser, Donna Devenport Searle, and Jack Malsom. Anyone who has a phone number for these classmates is asked to call 724-342-5714.
