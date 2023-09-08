THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Farrell High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Vey’s, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. Spouses and guests are welcome.
• Hickory High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at West Middlesex Diner in West Middlesex. All classmates and friends are welcome to attend.
• Sharon High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Nick’s Inn 62, 1890 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates and spouses are welcome. Information: call Bob Malsom at 724-342-3188.
• TOPS — Take Off Pounds Sensibly is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The local chapter meets at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays at McGonigle’s Ambulance Service, 1615 E. State St., Sharon. Weigh-in is at 2:45 p.m. The first meeting is free. Call Kathy Bartel, Coordinator at 724-877-3420 for more information or check out our web site at www.tops.org.
• Shenango Valley Gardeners will meet at 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at The Landing, 664 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Topic will be an aquaponics lab presented by Rob Studor. There will also be a brief business meeting. Parking is across the street from The Landing.
The group will meet again on Oct. 2. Info: SVGardeners@gmail.com or call Ann Uhalie at 724-331-7161.
• Reynolds High School Class of 1962 will gather for fellowship and “best homemade ice cream east of Akron, north Mason-Dixon line” from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Stony Point Grange’s final ice cream night of the season. The grange is located at 69 Kremis Road, Greenville. Reservations are not required.
HIRING EVENTS
• A FedEx Ground hiring event for the new distribution facility in Hermitage will be Wednesday (9-13-23) at Hickory VFW, East State Street, Hermitage.
Doors open to military veterans from 9 to 10 a.m. The public can enter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Applications may also be completed online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Sharon Recreation Commission will host a free children’s carnival from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Wengler Field in Sharon.
The event is for children ages 2 to 10 years old. It will include carnival-type games, arts and crafts, petting zoo, hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn, cotton candy, and beverages.
Anyone interested in sponsoring this event should contact Brian Kepple at bkepple1@verizon.net.
• The Croatian Home Lodge 126, 12 Stauton St., Farrell, will hold its annual club picnic starting at noon Sept. 16. Lamb and pork will be available for picnic attendees and the public.
Deadline for reservations and orders is Thursday. Call the club at 724-346-5053 Tuesday through Sunday after 3 p.m.
• The 19th annual Temple Grove Fall Festival craft and car/truck show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at Temple Grove Campgrounds, 347 Hamburg Road, Transfer.
Home-cooked breakfast and lunch will be served. The day includes hayrides, a bake sale, children’s playground, and more — as well as strolling the beautiful Temple Grove campgrounds, shopping the variety of crafter/vendor items, and enjoying the car show, which officially begins at noon.
There is no admission fee. Information: call 724-854-6839 or visit www.templegrove.org and click on the Fall Festival link.
• Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at East End Firehall, 104 Wilson Ave., Mercer. Cost is $40 per person and deadline to register is Wednesday.
To reserve a seat, contact the chamber at 724-662-4185.
• Mercer County Democrat Party will sponsor its fall banquet starting with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 in The Corinthian, 47 Vine St., Sharon.
Pre-sale tickets are $35 per person if purchased by Monday (9-11-23). Tickets at the door are $40 per person. Checks should be made payable to MCDP or purchased online through Act Blue.
Information and questions: 724-854-0605 or mercercountydemparty@gmail.com.
• Mercer County Builders Association will host its annual picnic on Tuesday (9-12-23) at Knockin’ Boots Farm, 3524 N. Hermitage Road, Transfer. This is a casual event with great networking opportunities.
Social hour sponsored by Susi Builders Supply in Hermitage begins at 5:30 p.m. Dinner starts at 6 p.m., sponsored by Diehl Automotive Group.
Agenda includes NAHB, PBA, and Mercer County improtant construction industry information with comments from Tom McCosby, 2024 PBA president.
Information: 724-475-4834, 724-734-3152, or mcbuilders@mypath.com.
• Cornhole at the Courthouse is planned for 11 a.m. Sept. 16. This fourth annual event is hosted by Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County and includes a raffle auction, 50/50 drawing, a deejay, and kids’ activity. Food will be available.
Check-in begins at 10 a.m. Cost is $50 a team and participants must be 12 years and older. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.
First place team wins $350 cash; second place wins $150.
For more info and to enter, contact Chelsea Bailey at 724-662-4730 or cbailey@casmercer.org.
• Autumn Leah Johnson, Mercer County’s new chief public defender, will speak Sept. 16 at a luncheon to benefit Operation Lighthouse, a non-profit organization and community collaborative approach to eliminating substance abuse and providing mental health support for local children, youth, and their families.
The luncheon begins at 12:30 p.m. at Sharon Elks, 260 E. Connelly Blvd., Sharon. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
The theme is “Recovery is for everyone. Every person. Every family. Every community.” Johnson, who was recently appointed chief public defender in Mercer County, has devoted her legal career to helping the vulnerable in society.
Tickets are $27 each. Anyone with a ticket that hasn’t been paid for may pay at the door, but tickets will not be sold at the door. Deadline to reserve a ticket is Monday (9-11-23).
The event will include a raffle auction. For luncheon tickets and further information, call 724-854-4777 or 724-308-6801.
FOOD
• Fredonia Presbyterian Church will serve a stuffed pork chop or stuffed chicken breast dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the church on Water Street. Donation is $12 per meal, which can be eaten in or taken to go.
Information: 724-866-4202.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• GriefShare Support Group meets at 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays Sept. 14 through Dec. 21 at Bethel Life Hermitage Campus, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage. A $20 fee covers the cost of materials. The weekly program is led by caring people who have experienced grief and rebuilt their lives. To register, call 724-815-9577 or visit blwc.org/support.
FUNDRAISERS
• Hermitage Historical Society will sponsor a flea market today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5465 E. State St., Hermitage, in the Whispering Pines Park next to the Stewart Home House.
There will be Amish doughnuts and a lunch counter. The Historical Society book will also be for sale at a cost of $27 each.
Stewart House tours will be conducted by the Pymatuning Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Info: 724-877-7996.
• The women of Unity Presbyterian Church will offer an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the church, 1857 Mercer West Middlesex Road, Mercer. Lunch will be available. Proceeds support missions projects.
• Stony Point Grange will sponsor a homemade ice cream benefit from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 16. There will also be sandwiches and cakes.
Cost is a suggested donation and takeout is available. The grange is located at 69 Kremis Road, Greenville, and all are welcome.
• The second annual Dave Ferencik Memorial raffle auction will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 at Sharon VFW, 439 E. State St., Sharon. The event benefits local children and families in need during the holiday season.
Along with the raffle baskets, there will be craft and vendor sales, a 50/50 drawing, and a toy drive lottery raffle, plus more. All are asked to donate a new, unopened toy for a chance to win a lottery tree valued at $100.
Ferencik is remembered for his caring ways and belief that every child should enjoy the holidays regardless of their family’s financial situation. The inaugural event in 2022 raised enough money to assist around 350 children.
• Grove City Library’s bake sale is back. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until sold out, on Sept. 16 at 125 W. Main St., Grove City.
Offered will be different kinds of baked goods, including gluten free, sugar free, and dairy free options.
All are welcome.
• A good, used clothing sale will be sponsored Sept. 21 to 23 at West Middlesex United Methodist Church, 3123 Main St., West Middlesex.
Hours are 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Friday and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Donations only and all are welcome.
• Penn State Shenango will hold its 12th annual Dr. Jane A. Williams Memorial 5K run/1 mile walk on Sept. 30. Cost is $20 for runners and $15 for walkers on race day.{p class=”p2”}The event is in honor of Williams, who was employed at the Shenango campus for 25 years before passing away after a brief illness.
Day-of registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Shenango campus located in downtown Sharon, Pennsylvania; online pre-registration is currently also available or can be completed by calling 724-983-2900.
The Shenango campus will continue its 5K theme of “Buckeyes vs. Nittany Lions” in honor of Williams. Participants are encouraged to sport their favorite Ohio State or Penn State gear. Special prizes will be awarded for the most spirited outfits. Awards will also be presented to the top three finishers in each age group and the top overall man and woman. For more information, contact the Development Office at 724-983-2907.
Since 2012, more than $154,000 has been raised from this event. All proceeds benefit the Dr. Jane A. Williams Memorial Trustee Scholarship, which provides awards to Shenango campus students.
BUS TRIPS
• Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 100 Penn Ave., Mercer, is sponsoring a day trip to Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh on Sept. 19. Anderson bus will leave the church parking lot at 9 a.m. with a return time of 5:15 p.m. Cost is $35 per person which includes $10 in incentives. Call Marge at 724-854-1503 to reserve a seat.
BINGO
• Tickets are still available for the Mercer County Women’s Association’s annual bingo fundraiser on Sept. 23 at Knights of Columbus on Clarksville Street in Greenville. Doors open at 4 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $35 per person and must be purchased in advance by Sept. 20. Two jackpots are guaranteed.
Info and tickets: Hope Couch at 724-456-8828 or Kaye Spence at 724-813-6658.
EXHIBITS
• Some of the 200-plus fine art prints donated to Thiel College by alumnus Marlin Casker ‘60 are on display in the College’s Weyers-Sampson Gallery through Oct. 11. Casker will lead a public gallery talk at 2 p.m. Sept. 28 on his experience building a private collection.
Weyers-Sampson gallery hours when class is in session 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday; 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Thursday.
All gallery exhibits are free and open to the public. For more information to schedule an appointment, contact Professor of Art and Curator of Art Sean McConnor, M.F.A., or visit http://thiel.meritpages.com.
AT THE SENIOR
CENTERS
McQuiston Senior Center
• Activities and events planned for next week at McQuiston Senior Center, Sandy Lake, include:
• Monday – Crazy hat day; 8:30 a.m., Walberg Waffles; 10 a.m. Seniorcise; 11 a.m. speaker Tom Hall
• Tuesday – 9 a.m., shuffleboard; 10 a.m., tailgate party — wear your favorite sports team shirt and bring dish to share
• Wednesday — Surprise birthday celebration, 10:30 a.m.; 1 p.m., Tai Chi with Robin
• Thursday — 10 a.m., line dancing with Kay; hot color day, wear a bright color
• Friday — Pajama Day; 9:30 a.m., arthriticize; 10:30 a.m. horse racing; 1 p.m., fitness room
McQuiston Center by the Park is at 29 Railroad St., Sandy Lake. Info: 724-376-3608.
Greenville Senior Center
• Activities and events planned for next week at Greenville Senior Center, Greenville, include:
• Monday – 9 a.m., total body fitness; 9:15 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., cardio drumming; 11 a.m., music therapy with Gillian Demafonte; 12:30 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Patty; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
• Tuesday – 9 a.m., CirclMobility; 9:15 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., cornhole; 11 a.m., speaker Dr. Mashburn, PHN; 1 p.m., cork pumpkin craft, free with lunch or $2 without lunch
• Wednesday — 11 a.m., speaker Elaine Cole, on “Navigating Social Security online and fraud awareness; 12:30 p.m., inspirational hour with Chaplain Janet Crespi
• Thursday — 9:15 a.m., bingo and Silver Sneakers; 10 a.m., senior center bike ride in Franklin and horseshoes in the park; 11 a.m., chair Zumba; 12:30 p.m., Greenville Needlers
• Friday — 10 a.m., arthritis exercise; 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., haircuts with Patty; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
Greenville Senior Center is located at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Info: 724-588-3155.
Shenango Valley
Senior Center
• Activities and events planned for next week at Shenango Valley Senior Center, Hermitage, include:
• Monday – 9 a.m., Bingocize; 10 a.m., Tai Chi for arthritis; 12:30 p.m., chair Zumba; 1 p.m., Euchre
• Tuesday – 9 a.m., total body fitness; 10 a.m., Trivia Tuesday; 11 a.m. speaker Anna Shears on suicide prevention; 1:30 p.m., milkshakes and memories
• Wednesday — 9 a.m., Walberg Waffles; 9:15 a.m., B-I-N-G-O; 11 a.m., Mande Burckart on “Time, coffee, and conversations”; 1:30 p.m., art group
• Thursday — 10 a.m., educational prize bingo with Brianne from Anova Hospice; 10 a.m., sculpt and strengthen; 12:30 p.m., yoga; 1 p.m., Euchre
• Friday — 9:30 a.m., arthritis exercise with Robin; 10:30 a.m., Bingocise; 1 p.m., director’s bingo; 1 p.m. Intro to Euchre; 1 p.m., Antiques Roadshow in the lounge
Shenango Valley Senior Center is located at 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Info:
724-981-7950.
FOR SENIORS
• Mercer County Area Agency on Aging will host a series of listening sessions regarding the Department of Aging’s development of the Master Plan for Older Adults – a 10-year, state-led and stakeholder-driven strategic plan designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians.
The listening sessions will be 5 p.m. Sept 12 at Shenango Valley Senior Center, 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage; 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at McQuiston Center by the Park, Railroad Street, Sandy Lake; 2:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Carnegie Alumni Center at Grove City College, PM260, South Broad Street, Grove City; and 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at Greenville Senior Community Center, 45 Alan Ave., Greenville.
Those interested should RSVP by emailing admin@mercercountyaging.org or by calling 724-662-6222. A RSVP is not required.
SENIORS FOR
SAFE DRIVING
• Seniors for Safe Driving will offer courses from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at UPMC Specialty Care in Hermitage. Registration in advance is required.
These safety education programs for seniors age 55 and older provide a five percent discount on auto insurance upon successful completion.
To register or for more information, call 800-559-4880 or visit www.seniorsforsafedriving.com.
