Things to do
JOB FAIR
• The PA CareerLink Mercer County will host its 2023 Mercer County Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 5 at the Mercer County Career Center, 776 Greenville Road, Mercer. There will be 50 employers and training providers on hand and ready to conduct open interviews for all open positions and training opportunities.
Job seekers should dress for an interview, bring resume copies, and be prepared to meet with hiring representatives.
This event is free to attend, and a free shuttle service will be provided at the CareerLink.
For more information, list of exhibitors, directions, or to pre-register, visit www.bit.ly/2023MCJF, the PA CareerLink office at 217 W. State St. in Sharon, or call PA CareerLink at 724-347-9257.
FOR SENIORS
• The first choral rehearsal for Mercer County Senior Follies is 5 p.m. April 10 at Shenango Valley Senior Center, 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Rehearsals will then continue on Mondays, with the performance scheduled for Aug. 5 and 6 at Hickory High School auditorium.
Theme for this year’s show is, “Young at Heart.” All are welcome to inquire and participate. The ability to read music is not required.
Info: 724-301-4595.
BUS TRIPS
• Sharpsville Historical Society is sponsoring a bus trip to Seneca Allegany Casino in Salamanca, N.Y., on April 20. The bus leaves the former Reyers parking lot at 8:30 a.m. and leaves the casino at 5:30 p.m.
Reservations: 724-962-0712 or 724-813-9199.
Also, the society is planning a two-night gambling getaway at Caesars Casino in Windsor, Ontario.
The bus leaves at 9 a.m. July 11 and leaves the casino at 4 p.m. on the 13th. $445 per person for a single room and $395 per person for a double room. Price includes $10 slot play and $15 dining card per day.
A $75 deposit is due by April 15 with full payment due June 10. A passport is required. Reservations: 724-813-9199.
