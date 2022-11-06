THINGS TO DO
THANKSGIVING
• The Hubbard community is invited to a free Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Chestnut Ridge Church Of God. Dinner will be served from 4 to 6:30 p.m., or while the food lasts, on Nov. 12. The traditional menu will be roast turkey and all the sides. Everyone who plans to attend should pick up tickets at the church or from any church member.
This meal is dine-in only. Carry out is not available.
Chestnut Ridge Church is at 7215 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard Township. Information: 330-534-0084.
• Sharon Salvation Army will serve its 33rd annual Thanksgiving Day feast at noon on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Delivery of two meals per address is available to seniors living in a senior high rise complex or to anyone 60 years and older living in their own home. Reservations are required by Nov. 1. Call 724-347-5537.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Mercer County Breast Cancer Support Group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in UPMC Specialty Care, 875 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Speaker is Reganne Wasko, director of the Warrior in HER Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization serving women in the Shenango Valley with chronic illnesses.
• Operation Lighthouse will offer a grief support group for parents dealing with the grief of losing their child from addiction.
The free event is at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at 1031 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with the next event being Nov. 1. Info: 724-308-6801.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road.
• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group with Ricco meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the ROAR Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon.
The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone.
All veterans are welcome. Information: 724-308-6222.
