YOUNGSTOWN - Your Youngstown Symphony Orchestra season subscriptions, renewals, and individual tickets are on sale now for the 2022/2023 season.
The YSO season will feature nine concerts, with programming designed for all audiences. A blend of pops and masterworks will once again be split between The DeYor Performing Arts Center and Stambaugh Auditorium, with pops in Powers Auditorium and masterworks showcased in Concert Hall at Stambaugh.
As the search for a music director continues this season, audience members will see some familiar faces from this past season, as well as new guest conductors at the podium. The Youngstown Symphony Society’s goal is to find a music director who can not only engage with the audience and orchestra while on stage, but plan concert programming to grow community and audience engagement.
The season will open with the first Pops in Powers concert at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the DeYor Performing Arts Center. YSO Pops Mask-erade will welcome guest conductor Chelsea Gallo to the podium. Gallo invites the audience to grab their favorite domino mask [superhero mask] for a night out to enjoy the music of popular superheroes and classic pieces featured in popular films.
Gallo started conducting in 2012 and will make her performance debut with Your YSO this season. Gallo attended Vienna Conservatory in Austria for her Master of Arts in orchestral conducting and the University of Michigan for her Doctorate in Musical Arts. Gallo is also the staff conductor for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and assistant conductor for the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. Gallo will also be an associate conductor of the Florida Orchestra and principal guest conductor for the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra for the 2022/2023 season.
New this season, Your YSO will take the audience on a nostalgic ride through Elmer Bernstein’s Grammy-nominated score as "Ghostbusters" is screened live with guest Conductor Peter Bernstein, at the podium. The performance will be 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in Powers Auditorium at the DeYor Performing Arts Center.
For more information on the season ahead, call 330-744-4269 or visit www.youngstownsymphony.com.
