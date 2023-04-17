Today in History
Today is Tuesday, April 18, the 108th day of 2023. There are 257 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On April 18, 1775, Paul Revere began his famous ride from Charlestown to Lexington, Massachusetts, warning colonists that British Regular troops were approaching.
On this date:
In 1865, Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston surrendered to Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman near Durham Station in North Carolina.
In 1906, a devastating earthquake struck San Francisco, followed by raging fires; estimates of the final death toll range between 3,000 and 6,000.
In 1923, the first game was played at the original Yankee Stadium in New York; the Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 4-1.
In 1954, Gamal Abdel Nasser seized power as he became prime minister of Egypt.
In 1966, Bill Russell was named player-coach of the Boston Celtics, becoming the NBA’s first Black coach.
In 1978, the Senate approved the Panama Canal Treaty, providing for the complete turnover of control of the waterway to Panama on the last day of 1999.
The Associated Press
