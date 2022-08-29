Today in History
Today is Tuesday, Aug. 30, the 242nd day of 2022. There are 123 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Aug. 30, 2021, the United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war with the Taliban back in power, as Air Force transport planes carried a remaining contingent of troops from Kabul airport; officials put the number of Americans remaining in Afghanistan at under 200 and said they would keep working to get those people out. After watching the last U.S. planes disappear into the sky over Afghanistan, Taliban fighters fired their guns into the air, celebrating victory after a 20-year insurgency.
On this date:
In 1861, Union Gen. John C. Fremont instituted martial law in Missouri and declared slaves there to be free. (However, Fremont’s emancipation order was countermanded by President Abraham Lincoln.)
In 1941, during World War II, German forces approaching Leningrad cut off the remaining rail line out of the city.
In 1967, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 1983, Guion S. Bluford Jr. became the first Black American astronaut to travel in space as he blasted off aboard the Challenger.
In 1997, Americans received word of the car crash in Paris that claimed the lives of Princess Diana, her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul. (Because of the time difference, it was August 31 where the crash occurred.)
