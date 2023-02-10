Sunday Today in History
Today is Sunday, Feb. 12, the 43rd day of 2023. There are 322 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Feb. 12, 1809, Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, was born in a log cabin in Hardin (now LaRue) County, Kentucky.
On this date:
In 1554, Lady Jane Grey, who had claimed the throne of England for nine days, and her husband, Guildford Dudley, were beheaded after being condemned for high treason.
In 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the NAACP, was founded.
In 1912, Pu Yi, the last emperor of China, abdicated, marking the end of the Qing Dynasty.
In 1914, groundbreaking took place for the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. (A year later on this date, the cornerstone was laid.)
In 1973, Operation Homecoming began as the first release of American prisoners of war from the Vietnam conflict took place.
In 1983, composer-pianist Eubie Blake, who wrote such songs as “I’m Just Wild About Harry” and “Memories of You,” died in Brooklyn, New York, five days after turning 100.
In 1999, the Senate voted to acquit President Bill Clinton of perjury and obstruction of justice.
In 2000, Charles M. Schulz, creator of the “Peanuts” comic strip, died in Santa Rosa, California, at age 77.
In 2002, former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic went on trial in The Hague, accused of war crimes (he died in 2006 before the trial could conclude).
In 2019, Mexico’s most notorious drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was convicted in New York of running an industrial-scale smuggling operation; a jury, whose members’ identities were kept secret as a security measure, had deliberated for six days. (Guzman is serving a life sentence at the federal supermax prison facility in Florence, Colorado.)
In 2020, Holland America Line said a cruise ship, the MS Westerdam, which had been barred from docking by four governments because of fears of the coronavirus, would arrive the next day in Cambodia. In Japan, officials confirmed 39 new cases on a cruise ship that had been quarantined at Yokohama, bringing the total number of cases on the Diamond Princess to 174.
The Associated Press
