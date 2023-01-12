Today in History
Today is Friday, Jan. 13, the 13th day of 2023. There are 352 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Jan. 13, 2021, President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House over the violent Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, becoming the only president to be twice impeached; ten Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump on a charge of “incitement of insurrection.” (Trump would again be acquitted by the Senate in a vote after his term was over.)
On this date:
In 1733, James Oglethorpe and some 120 English colonists arrived at Charleston, South Carolina, while en route to settle in present-day Georgia.
In 1794, President George Washington approved a measure adding two stars and two stripes to the American flag, following the admission of Vermont and Kentucky to the Union. (The number of stripes was later reduced to the original 13.)
In 1898, Emile Zola’s famous defense of Capt. Alfred Dreyfus, “J’accuse,” (zhah-KOOZ’), was published in Paris.
In 1941, a new law went into effect granting Puerto Ricans U.S. birthright citizenship. Novelist and poet James Joyce died in Zurich, Switzerland, less than a month before his 59th birthday.
In 1964, Roman Catholic Bishop Karol Wojtyla (the future Pope John Paul II) was appointed Archbishop of Krakow, Poland, by Pope Paul VI.
In 1982, an Air Florida 737 crashed into Washington, D.C.’s 14th Street Bridge and fell into the Potomac River while trying to take off during a snowstorm, killing a total of 78 people, including four motorists on the bridge; four passengers and a flight attendant survived.
In 1987, West German police arrested Mohammed Ali Hamadi, a suspect in the 1985 hijacking of a TWA jetliner and the killing of a U.S. Navy diver who was on board. (Although convicted and sentenced to life, Hamadi was paroled by Germany in December 2005 and returned home to Lebanon.)
In 1990, L. Douglas Wilder of Virginia became the nation’s first elected Black governor as he took the oath of office in Richmond.
In 1992, Japan apologized for forcing tens of thousands of Korean women to serve as sex slaves for its soldiers during World War II, citing newly uncovered documents that showed the Japanese army had had a role in abducting the so-called “comfort women.”
In 2000, Microsoft chairman Bill Gates stepped aside as chief executive and promoted company president Steve Ballmer to the position.
Today’s birthdays: Actor Frances Sternhagen is 93. TV personality Nick Clooney is 89. Comedian Charlie Brill is 85. Actor Billy Gray is 85. Actor Richard Moll is 80. Rock musician Trevor Rabin is 69. Rock musician James Lomenzo (Megadeth) is 64. Actor Kevin Anderson is 63. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 62. Rock singer Graham “Suggs” McPherson (Madness) is 62. Country singer Trace Adkins is 61. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 59. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 57. Actor Suzanne Cryer is 56. Actor Traci Bingham is 55. Actor Keith Coogan is 53. TV producer-writer Shonda Rhimes is 53. Actor Nicole Eggert is 51. Actor Ross McCall is 47. Actor Michael Pena is 47. Actor Orlando Bloom is 46. Meteorologist Ginger Zee (TV: “Good Morning America”) is 42. Actor Ruth Wilson is 41. Actor Julian Morris is 40. Actor Beau Mirchoff is 34. Actor Liam Hemsworth is 33. NHL center Connor McDavid is 26.
