Today in History
Today is Thursday, March 2, the 61st day of 2023. There are 304 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On March 2, 1962, Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in a game against the New York Knicks, an NBA record that still stands. Philadelphia won the game, 169-147.
On this date:
In 1861, the state of Texas, having seceded from the Union, was admitted to the Confederacy.
In 1877, Republican Rutherford B. Hayes was declared the winner of the 1876 presidential election over Democrat Samuel J. Tilden, even though Tilden had won the popular vote.
In 1917, actor, producer, director and bandleader Desi Arnaz was born in Santiago de Cuba.
In 1932, the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, which moved the date of the presidential inauguration from March 4 to Jan. 20, was passed by Congress and sent to the states for ratification.
In 1939, John Ford’s classic Western “Stagecoach,” starring Claire Trevor and John Wayne, opened in New York.
In 1943, the three-day Battle of the Bismarck Sea began in the southwest Pacific during World War II; U.S. and Australian warplanes were able to inflict heavy damage on an Imperial Japanese convoy.
In 1955, nine months before Rosa Parks’ famous act of defiance, Claudette Colvin, a Black high school student in Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat on a public bus to a white passenger.
In 1995, the Internet search engine website Yahoo! was incorporated by founders Jerry Yang and David Filo.
The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.