Today in History
Today is Monday, March 6, the 65th day of 2023. There are 300 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history:
On March 6, 1944, U.S. heavy bombers staged the first full-scale American raid on Berlin during World War II.
On this date:
In 1834, the city of York in Upper Canada was incorporated as Toronto.
In 1836, the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, fell as Mexican forces led by General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna stormed the fortress after a 13-day siege; the battle claimed the lives of all the Texan defenders, nearly 200 strong, including William Travis, James Bowie and Davy Crockett.
