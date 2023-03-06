Today in History
Today is Tuesday, March 7, the 66th day of 2023. There are 299 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history:
On March 7, 1965, a march by civil rights demonstrators was violently broken up at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, by state troopers and a sheriff’s posse in what came to be known as “Bloody Sunday.”
On this date:
In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell received a U.S. patent for his telephone.
In 1945, during World War II, U.S. forces crossed the Rhine at Remagen, Germany, using the damaged but still usable Ludendorff Bridge.
In 2016, Peyton Manning announced his retirement after 18 seasons in the National Football League.
The Associated Press
