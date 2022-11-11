Sunday Today in History
Today is Sunday, Nov. 13, the 317th day of 2022. There are 48 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State militants carried out a set of coordinated attacks in Paris on the national stadium, restaurants and streets, and a crowded concert hall, killing 130 people in the worst attack on French soil since World War II.
On this date:
In 1775, during the American Revolution, the Continental Army captured Montreal.
In 1789, Benjamin Franklin wrote in a letter to a friend, Jean-Baptiste Leroy: “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”
In 1909, 259 men and boys were killed when fire erupted inside a coal mine in Cherry, Illinois.
In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure lowering the minimum draft age from 21 to 18.
In 1956, the Supreme Court struck down laws calling for racial segregation on public buses.
In 1971, the U.S. space probe Mariner 9 went into orbit around Mars.
In 1974, Karen Silkwood, a 28-year-old technician and union activist at the Kerr-McGee Cimarron plutonium plant near Crescent, Oklahoma, died in a car crash while on her way to meet a reporter.
In 1979, former California Gov. Ronald Reagan announced in New York his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination.
In 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
In 2019, the House Intelligence Committee opened two weeks of public impeachment hearings with a dozen current and former career foreign service officials and political appointees scheduled to testify about efforts by President Donald Trump and others to pressure Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political rivals.
In 2020, speaking publicly for the first time since his defeat by Joe Biden, President Donald Trump refused to concede the election. Masked workers in teams of two began counting ballots in counties across Georgia; the hand tally of the presidential race stemmed from an audit required by a new state law.
Five years ago: A second woman accused Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her as a teenager in the late 1970s; Moore described the charge as “absolutely false” and a “political maneuver.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Moore should drop out of the race. (Moore went on to lose a special election to Democrat Doug Jones.)
The Associated Press
