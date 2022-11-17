Today in History
Today is Friday, Nov. 18, the 322nd day of 2022. There are 43 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Nov. 18, 1978, U.S. Rep. Leo J. Ryan of California and four others were killed on an airstrip in Jonestown, Guyana, by members of the Peoples Temple; the killings were followed by a night of mass murder and suicide resulting in the deaths of more than 900 cult members. Current U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, a member of Ryan’s party, was wounded in the airstrip attack.
On this date:
In 1883, the United States and Canada adopted a system of Standard Time zones.
In 1936, Germany and Italy recognized the Spanish government of Francisco Franco.
In 1963, the Bell System introduced the first commercial touch-tone telephone system in Carnegie and Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
In 1966, U.S. Roman Catholic bishops did away with the rule against eating meat on Fridays outside of Lent.
In 1976, Spain’s parliament approved a bill to establish a democracy after 37 years of dictatorship.
In 1985, the comic strip “Calvin and Hobbes,” created by Bill Watterson, was first published. (The strip ran for 10 years.)
