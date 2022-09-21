Today in History
Today is Wednesday, Sept. 21, the 264th day of 2022. There are 101 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlights in History:
On Sept. 21, 1981, the Senate unanimously confirmed the nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female justice on the Supreme Court.
On this date:
In 1792, the French National Convention voted to abolish the monarchy.
In 1937, “The Hobbit,” by J.R.R. Tolkien, was first published by George Allen & Unwin, Ltd. of London.
In 1938, a hurricane struck parts of New York and New England, causing widespread damage and claiming some 700 lives.
In 1957, the legal mystery-drama “Perry Mason,” starring Raymond Burr, premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1961, the first Boeing CH-47 Chinook military helicopter made its first hovering flight.
In 1973, the U.S. Senate confirmed Henry Kissinger to be Secretary of State.
In 1982, National Football League players began a 57-day strike, their first regular-season walkout ever.
In 1985, in North Korea and South Korea, family members who had been separated for decades were allowed to visit each other as both countries opened their borders in an unprecedented family-reunion program.
In 1989, Hurricane Hugo crashed into Charleston, South Carolina (the storm was blamed for 56 deaths in the Caribbean and 29 in the United States). Twenty-one students in Alton, Texas, died when their school bus, hit by a soft-drink delivery truck, careened into a water-filled pit.
In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed the Defense of Marriage Act denying federal recognition of same-sex marriages, a day after saying the law should not be used as an excuse for discrimination, violence or intimidation against gays and lesbians. (Although never formally repealed, DoMA was effectively overturned by U.S. Supreme Court decisions in 2013 and 2015.)
In 2001, Congress again opened the federal coffers to those harmed by terrorism, providing $15 billion to the airline industry, which was suffering mounting economic losses since the Sept. 11 attacks.
In 2011, Josh Fattal and Shane Bauer, two Americans jailed in Iran as spies, left Tehran for the Gulf state of Oman, closing a high-profile drama that brought more than two years of hope and heartbreak for their families. The state of Texas executed Lawrence Russell Brewer for his role in the gruesome dragging death of James Byrd Jr.
Ten years ago: People lined up to buy Apple’s iPhone5 as it went on sale in the United States and several other countries.
The Associated Pres
