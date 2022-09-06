Today in History
Today is Wednesday, Sept. 7, the 250th day of 2022. There are 115 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Sept. 7, 1940, Nazi Germany began its eight-month blitz of Britain during World War II with the first air attack on London.
On this date:
In 1901, the Peace of Beijing ended the Boxer Rebellion in China.
In 1943, a fire at the Gulf Hotel, a rooming house in Houston, claimed 55 lives.
In 1968, feminists protested outside the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, N.J. (The pageant crown went to Miss Illinois Judith Ford.)
In 1977, the Panama Canal treaties, calling for the U.S. to eventually turn over control of the waterway to Panama, were signed in Washington by President Jimmy Carter and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos.
In 1986, Desmond Tutu was installed as the first Black clergyman to lead the Anglican Church in southern Africa.
In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and mortally wounded on the Las Vegas Strip; he died six days later.
In 2005, police and soldiers went house to house in New Orleans to try to coax the last stubborn holdouts into leaving the city shattered by Hurricane Katrina.
In 2007, Osama bin Laden appeared in a video for the first time in three years, telling Americans they should convert to Islam if they wanted the war in Iraq to end.
The Associated Press
