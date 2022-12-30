EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final part in a series on the top local stories of 2022. Previously, the series discussed the Lake Erie Walleye Trail cheating scandal, the role of federal and state funding in economic development efforts, the EMS crisis and the ongoing opioid epidemic.
FARRELL — Six days before a crowded Democratic U.S. Senate primary, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman delivered a campaign pitch at Valley Baptist Church.
Fetterman talked about the similarities between Farrell and Braddock, the suburban Pittsburgh borough where he was mayor for a decade before joining Gov. Tom Wolf’s successful re-election campaign in 2016. The stop, on May 11, was supposed to have been one of Fetterman’s final campaign appearances before the primary.
It almost turned out to be Fetterman’s final, well, anything.
Less than 48 hours after he left Farrell, Fetterman suffered a near-fatal stroke that required surgical treatment and forced him off the campaign trail for weeks after handily winning the Democratic primary.
Fetterman’s appearance in Farrell a day before the stroke that shook up this year’s election was coincidental. But this region played an outsized role in an election gripped the United States for most of 2022.
This year’s elections put all 435 seats in the U.S. House, 35 seats in the U.S. Senate, all 203 seats in the Pennsylvania House and half of the 50 seats in the Pennsylvania Senate.
Statewide races
The 2022 election season started Jan. 12, when the state Republican party held a debate for gubernatorial and U.S. Senate candidates at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in New Castle.
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey announced in 2021 that he would not seek a third term in the Senate, which opened up space for crowded fields from both parties.
Some of the most high-profile Senate candidates — celebrity cardiologist Dr. Mehmet Oz, former George W. Bush appointee David McCormick and Carla Sands — sat out the forum, which cleared the path for Jeff Bartos, who ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2018, and conservative media figure Kathy Barnette to gain recognition.
In a similar fashion, the most prominent gubernatorial candidates — State Sen. Doug Mastriano and U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta — also skipped the New Castle debate.
But all of the Republican hopefuls were on stage May 4 at Grove City College for a candidate forum sponsored by the Newsmax conservative news channel.
Less than two weeks after that session, Barnette finished third in the Republican Senate primary, behind Oz and McCormick.
Oz won the nomination after a statewide recount.
In the Republican gubernatorial primary, Mastriano — who was among the Republicans who attended the protest Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington D.C. against President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, but did not enter the Capitol building — won the nomination handily over Barletta.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who was unopposed for the Democratic nomination, was able to claim the center and portray Mastriano as an extremist to become the next governor of Pennsylvania. State Rep. Austin Davis, Shapiro’s running mate, will be Pennsylvania’s first Black lieutenant governor.
Legislative vote
The 2022 elections were followed redistricting in response to the 2020 Census. The realignment cost cost Mercer County one of its three seats in the state House and put two incumbents — Democrat Mark Longietti of Hermitage and Republican Parke Wentling of Hempfield Township — in the 7th State House District.
Longietti opted not to seek re-election after eight terms in the state House, averting an incumbent-versus-incumbent matchup. Mercer County Commissioner Tim McGonigle won the Democratic nomination over political newcomer Mitchel Henderson, a senior at Westminster College.
On election night, early results had McGonigle in front throughout the night, but late returns from Wentling’s home turf in the Greenville area put him over the top, and sent him to Harrisburg for a fifth term.
In spite of Wentling’s victory in a previously Democratic-held district, the state House itself flipped into Democratic control — or at least it could be by the end of 2023.
Election results gave Democrats control of the House, 102-101. But three seats — all won by Democrats in heavily Democratic districts near Pittsburgh — are now vacant. Former state Reps. Summer Lee and Davis both won two elections in 2022.
Lee was elected both to her state House district and to the U.S. House to replace longtime U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, who retired. Davis won as state representative and lieutenant governor. Democrat Anthony DeLuca died before the Nov. 8 general election, but won his election anyway.
All three seats are vacant, but Democrats are expected to claim them in special elections in 2023, which would give them a 102-101 majority. Until then, Republicans have a working 101-99 majority in the state House.
State Sen. Michele Brooks, R-Jamestown, and U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly both won re-elections by wide margins, respectively, against Democratic nominees Rianna Czech and Dan Pastore.
Realignment moved Brooks’ term south out of Erie and Warren counties to include part of Lawrence County. She will begin her third term in the state Senate
Kelly will begin a seventh term in Congress as a senior majority member of the powerful U.S. House Ways and Means Committee.
Republicans increased their grip on the region in 2022, ousting the only two Democratic legislators between Pittsburgh and Erie — Chris Sainato, who had represented a district in the New Castle area since 1995, was defeated by Republican Maria Gallo Brown.
But the GOP’s “Red Wave” largely failed to materialize in 2022.
Republicans took over control of the U.S. House, but not by nearly the margin their leaders and many pundits had expected, considering Democratic President Joe Biden’s flagging approval rating and general dissatisfaction over economic difficulties, particularly inflation and the prospects for a recession that, as of the end of this year, had not materialized.
Republicans will begin the 118th Congress with a 222-212 majority and one vacancy.
In the Senate, Democrats flipped one seat to increase their majority from 50-50 with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris available to cast tie-breaking votes, to 51-50, including Independents Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Angus King of Maine and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who all caucus with the Democrats.
That one Democratic seat pickup happened in Pennsylvania, where Fetterman overcame his stroke to defeat Oz by a 51-49 margin.
And Mercer County played a small role in the comeback that brought Fetterman full circle.
Just as he made one of his final campaign appearances in Farrell before his stroke, Fetterman came to the VFW in Hermitage in August for one of his first stops after his return to the campaign trail.
