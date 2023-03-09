The traditional signs of spring in the Shenango Valley include sunshine, flowers and Easter Bunny Lane at Kraynak’s in Hermitage.
This year, shoppers at Kraynak’s can venture through the story to the holiday display to see traditional decorations — including Disney characters, Easter Bunny stuffies and candy-themed scenes — as well as all-new displays, like a Lego scene.
The display will be available for viewing through Easter. Kraynak’s is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
