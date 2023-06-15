There are always a few bad apples in the bunch. But what I’ve been pondering lately is how good people can get things wrong when they were certain they were doing things right; And certain they were being faithful to God.
Specifically, I’ve been thinking about the Pharisees in the gospels. The Pharisees were a religious party who took God, faithfulness and living God’s way in the world very seriously. Jesus occasionally bumped into them. Often there were arguments. Certainly there could have been "a few bad apples," but Pharisees were usually just trying to be faithful to God. Almost all of them missed that Jesus was the Messiah, and some were complicit in Jesus’s arrest and death. How is that possible? It’s something more than just "a few bad apples."
Along with the good, there are also troubling choices throughout the history of the Church. A community of people who have a cross as a symbol and proclaim Jesus as Lord and Savior have still made choices of oppression, violence, racism, greed, and declaring lies as truth. How can people who say they follow Jesus so badly miss this? I’m sure I stumble along the way too. It’s something more than “a few bad apples.”
Someone might mention the old fashioned word “sin.” And I would agree. It certainly is that. It’s often religion corrupted by greed, pride, fear and power. There is certainly a place for the humble confession of sin, but I would also like to have something to remember so I don’t keep on “missing” like those Pharisees in the gospels.
In his book “The Deepest Human Life” author Scott Samuelson shares something I find profoundly helpful:
“When truth and God seem to differ, go with truth; when truth and love seem to differ, go with love. But we should hope that in the end all those apparent differences prove illusory.” (p. 178)
I think Samuelson rightly points out that often pride and fear corrupt our views so that it’s not really faithfulness to God we are choosing. But when we have the courage to choose truth, and then ultimately choose love, we will in the end discover we have chosen God. Is it perfect? No. But I think that would have helped the Pharisees. I know it helps me.
We live in a day when lies are called truth, and truth is assumed to be fake news. Christian labels are attached to this politician or that political party. It is often the work of “a few bad apples.” But it would seem to me that people who have the courage to follow Jesus will need to choose truth, and ultimately love, and not the easy “God” or “Christian” label. It might help a few more people get it right in the end.
Rev. Dr. Glenn Hink is Senior Pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Sharon.
