The first guy hit me and stood me up. The second guy came in with a glancing blow that spun most of me around 180 degrees.
Three words — “Most of me” — are doing the heavy lifting in that sentence. My left foot, anchored by the best pair of rugby boots I ever owned, stayed rooted in the grass of a horse pasture just west of Cleveland.
Under heavy torque, something had to give. That something turned out to be both the bones in my lower leg and my ankle joint. I heard, and felt, a “POP” as my left ankle wrenched itself out of the socket.
It sounded like a leg bone being ripped out of a turkey. Good luck not thinking about that over Thanksgiving dinner.
I addressed the referee in accordance with rugby’s traditions — “I need a minute, sir. I think my leg is broken.”
That’s what I did 30 years ago yesterday, Oct. 17, 1992.
The referee acceded to my request and stopped the match long enough to have me carried off by four people — and I think they had to make two trips.
I looked at the end of my leg and saw it twisted, literally, into an unnatural shape. My foot flopped around and sat on the ankle joint in the shape of a “T.”
To my credit, I didn’t scream or writhe around in the mud — my only outstanding athletic attribute being a high pain tolerance. I just laid there and told jokes until the ambulance arrived.
My Pittsburgh Harlequins teammates joined in the fun, saying that, since I broke my leg in an equine recreational ground, they were obligated to shoot me and put me out of my misery.
Rugby players are like the deity in Depeche Mode’s song “Blasphemous Rumors.” We have a sick sense of humor.
Bumper stickers and buttons reading, “Support Your Local Hooker: Play Rugby,” are common fixtures at rugby tournament merch tables, hooker being a rugby position. During my five years of rugby, I played everywhere in the forward pack except hooker.
That includes several runs at prop, which means I supported hookers more than a few times — on the rugby pitch.
The ambulance took me to a hospital in North Olmsted, Ohio, where they splinted my leg for surgery back in Pittsburgh, and gave me some awesome drugs.
My teammate Patrick Nightingale — now an Allegheny County-based defense attorney and executive director of the Pittsburgh NORML pro-marijuana legalization organization — drove me home from Cleveland, complaining the whole way about my car’s front-end alignment.
A couple of days later, 30 years ago Wednesday, a surgeon stabilized the joint with a steel plate and screws. I still carry most of that hardware in my leg to this day.
I spent the next nine months self rehabilitating my injury. Thanks to a regimen that included running the steps of the Cathedral of Learning on the University of Pittsburgh campus, I brought my leg back better than it was, strength-wise.
Mobility, however, remains a different story. I don’t go down stairs well because that requires bending my ankle in a way that is no longer possible.
And you can never truly appreciate the role ankles play in keeping you balanced on uneven ground until you lose function in one of them.
After recovering from the injury, which took 10 months, I went on to play two more seasons, which might speak well for my fortitude.
Or poorly for my sanity.
