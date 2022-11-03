ONE THING THAT is always a topic in bowling is oil patterns, not to be confused with lane topography. They are two different parts of the game, but work hand-in-hand. In the October issue of Bowling This Month, Tryel Rose, one of the major contributors to the publication, has a very informative article on the subject. Let’s make an attempt to paraphrase it.
Let’s begin by saying this article will concentrate on the contrast between topographical changes and oil pattern effects on your ball movement, how to identify topography affects and how to manage and control them.
The topography of a lane surface is made up of these factors: crosswise tilt, crowns, and depressions, and lengthwise level. These characteristics impact the ball reaction traits on each lane and is largely the blame for what bowlers call the “mystery lanes” they might face in a bowling establishment.
Contrary to most thinking, any time a lane is constantly distinct from another lane, it’s not due to the oil. We will admit there can be some variations in how the oil is put down, but with today’s modern lane machines, that is an infrequent occurrence.
There can always be some variances in how the lanes have changed depending on who is and was bowling on that pair. But the important point to recognize about topography is that throughout time the topography of a lane is extremely reliable, especially when we are talking about lane-to-lane changes.
We know that most bowlers place the attention on the oil pattern and what equipment they need to use, and frequently overlook the additional piece of the puzzle — the lane itself. Lane surface is an inevitable issue in lane play. But, since most lanes appear fairly the same, we are inclined to overlook how unlike they can be.
Both the lane and the oil pattern must always be taken into account when considering the scoring conditions. But Rose insists that lane topography is more important than oil patterns and should be regarded as the key reason for scoring conditions. His theory is subject for debate.
Being aware of topography concerns is very clear and yet particularly challenging. Over time, the lanes impact on ball movement is obvious. But it is up to the bowler to identify on some degree that a lane is different than the other lanes. Here are some factors to consider when attempting to separate topography problems for oil pattern issues.
Specific types of topography manage to benefit particular types of bowlers. The majority of bowlers believe that a condition that manages to generate hook is “good” topography, and will usually aid bowlers who hook the ball the greatest.
If high-rev bowlers are performing satisfactorily, then the chances are the topography is rather consistent and the balls are hooking where you want them to. Once again, bowlers consider this “good” topography.
On the opposite side of the spectrum, “tricky topography”, which is apt to include a great deal of lane-to-lane changes and a lot of tightness downlane, will lean towards the straighter and more speed-dominant players. The reason for this is because higher speeds are not influenced that much by topography, and because the straighter angles are not affected as much by back-end motion.
In short. There are both positive and negative influences on your ball. The positive influences are friction and areas of the lane that are tilted towards the pocket. Positive influences help your ball hook
The negative influences are oil and areas of the lane tilted away from the pocket. Negative influences prevent your ball from hooking.
Notice in the two above paragraphs I used the word “tilted.” The USBC measures lane tilt and permits lanes to have about 0.040 tilt from gutter to gutter. That doesn’t seem like a lot, but it’s enough to change scoring from lane to lane. Especially if one lane is completely even on tilt and the next one isn’t.
The above-mentioned tilt is known as crosswise tilt and it becomes a bigger issue when the lane is tilted to one side for a certain length of the lane. The ball is influenced by the crosswise tilt from thirty feet to the pin deck as this is where the break point is or where the ball changes direction the most. It can have some effect in the front part of the lane, but the tilt has to be somewhat large.
There is more to discuss about lane topography, and we will consider them in a future article.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
