HERMITAGE — She may have worked with human patients, but the late Dr. Jennifer L. Turner was a lifelong animal lover — which is why her family wants to help the Tails of Hope spay and neuter clinic while keeping Jennifer’s memory alive.
Tails of Hope, the only non-profit spay and neuter clinic in Mercer County, will be participating in #GivingTuesay, a global movement that encourages giving and collective action in communities around the world. This year’s #GivingTuesday falls on Nov. 29, according to a press release.
At Tails of Hope, which offers spaying and neutering for low or no cost for qualified clients, any donations will be doubled up to $2,000 by a special challenge grant from John and Judy Turner and the Turner family in honor of Jennifer.
“We’re always more than honored to help a family continue the legacy of a loved one, and knowing how near and dear animals were to Dr. Turner’s heart and how much her passion aligned with our mission, this is something we were more than happy to do,” said Soraya Hejazi, Tails of Hope executive director.
Jennifer’s sister, Michelle Turner-Mueller, said the family originally came from Greenville, and included her, Jennifer and a third sister, Susan.
It was there that the family’s passion for animal welfare began, with a grandfather previously serving on the board of Strayhaven Animal Shelter in Greenville.
“Jennifer was always interested in the plight of stray animals. My sister was always dragging in strays, and she continued to do that as an adult,” Michelle said.
As the sisters grew up, Jennifer eventually left the Mercer County area to pursue her career as a surgeon. While she continued to care for animals throughout her life, Jennifer’s career allowed her to help care for people, particularly breast cancer patients.
“She always wanted to help people,” Michelle said of Jennifer. “She didn’t like to see people suffer.”
Jennifer later passed away unexpectedly in 2018 in Lebanon, Pa., and Michelle took in a dog that Jennifer was caring for.
A couple years later in August of 2020, Michelle read a Herald article about Tails of Hope, and felt the clinic’s mission of spaying and neutering animals, particularly the clinic’s Trap-Neuter-Return, or TNR program, for strays and feral cats, was something Jennifer would have supported.
Michelle contacted Tails of Hope, visited officials at their clinic and even participated in TNR days at Tails of Hope, which gave her a better look into the clinic’s operations. This led to the Turner family making monetary donations toward the clinic’s TNR program.
Michelle said she even participated in a TNR program targeting a feral cat colony in her hometown of Greenville, and noticed positive effects within only a couple years.
“There’s no kittens, and the adults are much healthier, so being able to help these animals by preventing these births is invaluable to the community,” Michelle said.
Michelle also credited Tails of Hope officials with providing educational outreach for the community, raising awareness among pet owners on the importance of spaying and neutering.
The clinic’s low- to no-cost financial assistance program for qualified families is another benefit for the community, since Michelle herself owns three cats, aside from the dog, and knows firsthand how expensive such procedures can be when working through regular veterinarians.
“We’re so happy to find a place to honor my sister and keep her memory alive with such a positive endeavor,” Michelle said.
Donations can be mailed to or dropped off at Tails of Hope, 2450 Hoezle Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.
“Double Your Impact” will be online from Nov. 1 to 29, at https://donate.tailsofhopewpa.org/GivingTuesday2022.
Once the website goes online, Hejazi said donors will be able to make a general donation, or specifically donate toward Tails of Hope’s TNR program or the spay and neuter Angel program which provides financial assistance.
Hejazi thanked the Turner family for their support over the years, and their willingness to double up to $2,000 in donations for this upcoming fundraiser.
“Every dollar counts, so whether it’s $5 into $10 or $50 into $100, that will make a huge impact for us,” Hejazi said.
