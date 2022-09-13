Dr. Erin Houston, CEO/President of the Shenango Valley Urban League, announced the launching of the National Urban League’s “Reclaim Your Vote” Project here locally, to be organized by Selma Sanders-West, a Farrell native and former Farrell School Board member for nine years. West was hired by the Urban’s League’s national office, New York, in late August and attended a two-day, intensive training/orientation conference held in Washington, D.C. at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill.
Trainers for the event were from the Strategies for Change Group, of Washington, D.C. Head trainer was Khalil Thompson, Senior Advisor and Campaign Manager for the National Urban League. Thompson helped to manage the Chicago campaigns of then Senator Barack Obama.
West was joined by fifteen others--newly hired Organizing Managers of Urban League affiliates in eastern and central U.S., including from Philadelphia; Atlanta; Grand Rapids, MI; West Palm Beach, FL; Winston-Salem, NC; to name a few. Regional Organizing Director for the Central and Eastern Region is Andrea Lozano-Gomez, who will supervise West.
The aim of the “Reclaim Your Vote” Project is to reach voters and stress to them the importance of their vote in the November 8th mid-term elections and to reach unregistered residents, register them and assist them in getting to the polls. West will be working remotely on a three-month contract recruiting local volunteers to make phone calls, send text messages, and to cavass their neighborhoods.
No stranger to local get-out-the-vote campaigns, West, in 1989, was the first African American female to be elected to a city-wide office in the then, 150- year history of Mercer County, when she was elected to the Farrell School Board. She served from 1989 to 1998, having served as Board President, Vice President, board representative to the Mercer County Head Start Policy Committee, and on nearly every board committee. She was also selected by the President of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) to serve as the minority delegate to its board.
Coming from a politically active family, West is the daughter of the Bishop Martha J. Sanders, founding Pastor of the Hour of Power Full Gospel Tabernacle, who was elected to the Farrell City Council in 1991. Bishop Sanders had also served for many years as a Democratic committeewoman in Farrell’s 1-1 precinct and ran for Mayor twice and for Mercer County commissioner.
Dr. Houston said, ““We are excited to have Selma on board with us for the Reclaim Your Vote Campaign. She has a passion for this kind of civic engagement work and with the help of community volunteers, the Shenango Valley Urban League, along with Selma as Organizing Manager, we look to employ several strategies to engage voters and to register new voters.”
West said, “At the D.C. training, I learned that there are only three Urban League affiliates in all of Pennsylvania, one in Philadelphia, one in Pittsburgh, and our Shenango Valley affiliate—really putting Farrell on the map!” “I am proud to be a part of this initiative. As a child, I remember canvassing and passing out flyers with my mom and the late Rudy Hammond and their circle of political activists. I loved it!’’ “And,” says West, “I am all about education and have been for many years.”
West, a graduate of Farrell High School, attended Penn State, Shenango and University Park Campuses, studying education and minoring in journalism. She holds a master’s degree in Regional Planning from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, graduating with a 4.0 G.P.A. via the National Urban/Rural Fellows Program, New York. Her internship with that program was with Dr. Manford Byrd, Jr., General Superintendent of Chicago Public Schools, where she wrote speeches for the superintendent and board members.
She formerly worked for the Mercer County NAACP, helping with their voter registration drives; and was a program coordinator and economic development specialist for the Mercer County Community Action Agency, helping individuals start small businesses. She was a part-time reporter for The Sharon Herald and most recently was a full-time reporter for New Castle News, covering school board meetings in Lawrence County.
She also works as a Training Advocate for St. Michael’s Harbor, Hermitage, working with autistic adults.
She was recently appointed by Mayor Kim Doss to serve on the Strategic Planning and Economic Development Committee (SPED) for the city of Farrell and to represent Farrell on the Shenango Valley Enterprise Zone board.
A recently ordained minister, Rev. West has been married for 36 years to the Rev. R. Michael West, himself a former Farrell committeeman, winning on a write-in ballot. They have a daughter, Phebe, 34, who is a project manager for Temple University, Harrisburg, and a Professor at Penn State University, Harrisburg.
The Wests have helped to rear more than 100 girls at Milton Hershey School and via foster care and more than 100 boys at George Junior Republic.
Those interested in volunteering for the “Reclaim Your Vote” Project may contact West at 717-991-2409, or selma@thevotereducationproject.com; or call Corwin Somerset, Education Director, at the Urban League, 724-981-5310.
Important dates to note:
NATIONAL BLACK VOTER DAY - Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
WEEKEND OF ACTION - Friday, Sept. 16 to 17, 2022
“PRAY ABOUT OUR VOTING DAY” - Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022
All local church pastors and congregations are asked to earnestly pray concerning the upcoming Mid-term Elections to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAY - Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
To Volunteer to make calls, send texts, or knock on doors, call Shenango Valley Urban League at 724-981-5310 or email Selma Sanders-West at selma@thevotereducationproject.com.
