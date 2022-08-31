Members of the Pack
I’ve always been a “dog person.” My parents’ love and respect for animals has led to a number of additions to our family throughout the years. From a beagle named Buster who was rescued from a litter destined for an abusive life, to Baby and Bear, a brother and sister found at a local auto repair shop, and now to sweet Winnie who was adopted from Strayhaven Animal Shelter in Greenville in 2017, dogs have always been important members of the Sherman family.
So, when a kitten called my house home this past spring, I wasn’t quite as excited as I have been when introducing a new dog to the crew. Perhaps it’s because our old alley-cat turned pet, Harold, was never keen on my eager hugs and unknowing ‘rough-housing’ back in the ‘90s. Add to that Winnie’s less-than-excited response to the new kid in town, I thought that surely this cat would be temporary — merely a foster like the many cats that my parents have found homes for in previous years.
Nearly five months later, here we are — Kitty begs for treats alongside Winnie when I’m on my lunch break, she curls herself up on the blanket by my feet when I’m relaxing on the couch, and she, too, tries her best to squirm away from my over-the-top hugs after work. As much as I rejected the idea in the spring (and though Winnie is still warming up to her new companion), this mischievous cat has become a member the pack.
Much like my newest furry addition, this month’s edition of Valley Voices highlights those who fulfill us through love and support. From family pets and the companionship they provide, to a peek into nature’s cliques through local wildlife and nature photography, and even in the connections made among teammates in sports, we recognize the importance of being supported by “Members of the Pack.”
So, curl up alongside your furry friend and enjoy this month’s read! Once you’ve felt inspired by those in this edition, feel free to send a note or make a call to those special people who have been important members of your pack, too.
Take care,
Taylor Sherman,
Valley Voices Editor
