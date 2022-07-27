Goal Getters
Most every day, I start my morning by writing out a to-do list. I know… as a ‘millennial’ some may be surprised to read that my daily log isn’t on an app, but rather on a notepad, scratch paper or even the back of a receipt. From “write September theme feature interview,” to “buy avocados,” or “swim after work,” my list notes every task I intend to complete in a day. I carry it with me, too — to magazine assignments, to the grocery store or to dinner with friends. Used to keep this constantly running mind on-track, it is also a perfectly satisfying visual to remind myself of my achieved goals and my goals in-progress, as well as my game-plan to achieve the goals I haven’t yet met.
At the office, the Valley Voices team also has a “Goal Getters” board which is used to remind us of meetings, themes, assignments and more. Admittedly, sometimes the board is hardly looked at during months that seem more hectic than others, but nonetheless, is a great way for our team to collectively measure our goals and our method of ‘getting there.’
Others may put lists to the wayside for calendars, sticky notes or simply memory. No matter what leads you there, seeking goals and achieving them is a rewarding practice to acknowledge every day — both in the workplace and at home.
This month we celebrate “Goal Getters” who have visualized their purpose and worked to make it a reality. From checking off simple tasks to finding themselves living their dreams, these individuals serve to inspire all — especially those entering a new school year. While students prepare to take on the new academic year, we offer our best wishes and hope that the profiles of such individuals encourage them to study with confidence, intent, purpose and joy. As you read through this edition, you’ll learn that not all journeys have been easy. By putting our goals into action, with perseverance (and gratitude!), even what seems to be the most unachievable is within reach.
Have a great semester!
Taylor Sherman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.