Mercer County's eighth annual Veterans Stand Down and Resource Fair is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at Hickory VFW Post 6166, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage. The event is organized by Community Action Partnership of Mercer County.
More than 50 agencies will be attending, including the Mercer County Veterans Affairs office, Supportive Services for Veterans Families, Veterans Leadership Program, PA National Guard Soldier and Family Readiness, Daughters of the American Revolution/Quilts for Valor, and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
The event will also offer resource information for veterans who are homeless or require assistance with housing and other needs, along with health checkups, lunch, and door prizes.
Flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines will be provided by Primary Health Network.
Free transportation is available to this event for all veterans through Mercer County Community Transit. Call 724-981-6222 to schedule a ride.
Advanced registration is appreciated. For more information, to register, to reserve a display table, or to make a donation, call Lori Johnson, CAPMC planning and development manager, at 724-342-6222, ext. 14, or email ljohnson@capmercer.org.
