Touch A Truck 2022 is “in gear” and “ready to roll” on Aug. 27, 2022, at Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church. This is a free event, held rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of the church, located at the intersection of state Rts. 19 and 208 in Leesburg.
Last year's event entertained more than 800 people who climbed on, scrambled on, and examined over 50 “things that go.” Plan to be present to enjoy this free community event that brings enjoyment to all ages but particularly to the kids as they get up close or onto the firetrucks, farm equipment, a mighty Piedmont crane, the police cruisers, and the Shriner scooters.
Once again, the Volant Lions Club and the church will hand out free items such as sunglasses, construction hats, and fireman hats to the children. Clowns will entertain, and Mark Hughes and Ron Fodor will provide the music. A new addition to check out this year is the photo op where someone will take family photos on your personal phone.
For more information and pictures of the last event, visit www.leesburgtouchatruck.com.
