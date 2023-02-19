The Penn State Shenango basketball teams swept Penn State New Kensington on the road Saturday.
• Men’s Basketball — D’Montez Owens fired in 21 points to lead Penn State Shenango (6-12 PSUAC, 7-20) to a 74-70 win over New Kensington at the New Kensington Athletic Center.
Shenango led 42-39 at halftime and outscored New Kensington 32-31 in the second half to earn the win.
Jeremiah Green added 13 points for Penn State Shenango while Garrett Hamrick and Cameron Brown grabbed seven rebounds each.
Ta’Rasi Means rifled in a game-high 30 points for Penn State New Kensington (9-9, 11-14), Aubrey Feaster added 11 points and six rebounds, and Shyheim Flanagan contributed eight points and six boards.
Shenango closes out the regular season with Senior Night Tuesday as the Lions host Penn State Fayette at 8 p.m.
• Women’s Basketball - Aneziah Fryer had 15 points and Shar’Da Williamson scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Shenango (12-5, 15-9) defeated New Kensington, 68-41.
The game was tied 26-all at halftime and Shenango led 40-37 after three quarters of play. The local Lions rolled in the fourth quarter, outscoring New Kensington 28-4 to earn the victory.
Kylie Krupp added 13 points for Penn State Shenango, Hailee Aguinaga had nine points and 17 rebounds, and Jaysina Sellers (Sharon High) contributed nine points and four boards.
Destiny Batiste led New Kensington (2-15, 2-17) with 19 points, Shaylynne Boitnott scored 10, and Esther Cole had 12 rebounds.
Shenango hosts Penn State Fayette at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Buhl Recreation Center in Sharon.
