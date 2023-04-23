BOARDMAN, Ohio — The Westminster College women’s golf team earned its fifth straight Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) title Saturday afternoon at the Mill Creek Golf Course.
This year’s PAC Championship featured a 72-hole stroke play event, which began with 36 holes last October at the Avalon Golf and Country Club’s Squaw Creek Golf Course in Vienna, Ohio. The women played rounds three and four Friday and Saturday on Mill Creek’s North Course.
This year’s title is the program’s seventh.
Westminster concluded its 72-hole championship run with a team score of 1332. The Titans followed up Friday’s 328 with a 330 on Saturday to post a two-round spring total of 658. Last fall, Westminster registered a 36-hole team score of 674 (341-333).
Washington & Jefferson College was the runner-up with a team score of 1404.
Westminster finished with the top three individual scorers this spring.
Senior Kasey Clifford claimed her third PAC Player of the Year award after carding a 155 this weekend. She followed up her 76 on Friday with a 79 Saturday. She finished the four championship rounds with an individual score of 318. Clifford fired a 163 (87-76) last fall.
Junior Sierra Richard was this year’s runner-up with a 72-hole score of 335. She posted an 81 Friday and a 79 Saturday to finish with a spring score of 160. Richard carded a 175 (86-89) in the fall.
Freshman Alyssa Rapp finished third this spring with a 36-hole score of 164, scoring an 83 Friday and an 81 on Saturday. She totaled a 182 (88-94) last fall and combined to record a 346 during the four-round championship, tying for fourth place.
Junior Morgan Byers tied for 10th this spring after posting a two-round score of 179 (88-91). Last fall she carded a 174 (84-90) to total a 72-hole score of 353, good for eighth place.
Freshman Olivia Kana rounded out Westminster’s scoring five this spring. She finished 23rd with a two-round score of 197 after following up Friday’s 103 with a 94 on Saturday.
Clifford, Richard and Rapp were named First Team All-PAC. Byers was a Second Team All-PAC honoree.
Tenth-year head coach Matt Torrence was voted the PAC’s Coach of the Year for the fifth-straight year.
As this year’s PAC team champion, Westminster secured the league’s automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA Division III Championship. Team selections will be announced Monday, May 1. The Division III Championship is scheduled for May 9-12 at the Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. It will be Westminster’s fourth appearance in the Division III Championship in the last five years. The 2020 championship was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
GROVE CITY
Grove City College posted a 36-hole score of 818, good for sixth place out of eight teams. Combined with the 36-hole fall portion of the Championships, Grove City placed sixth in the team standings with a cumulative score of 1659.
Freshman Hailey Muñoz paced Grove City at the Spring Championships by finishing 21st overall. Muñoz shot 100 Friday, then posted a 95 Saturday for a 36-hole score of 195. Freshman Julianna Jacobs placed 26th with a 205 (102-103).
Junior Annie Grace Smith earned 27th by shooting 207 (103-104). Freshman Rebekah Gaehring rounded out the lineup by finishing 30th. Gaehring posted a 101 Friday, then carded a 110 Saturday for a 36-hole score of 211.
THIEL
The Tomcats finished fourth overall with a total score of 1,480. Westminster won the team title (1,332) while Washington & Jefferson was second (1,404) and Allegheny was third (1,446).
Alaina Harpst (Greenville High) tied for 14th over the final two rounds with a score of 183 (87-96) while Hayley Phillips tied for 16th with a 184 (94-90). Taylor Susany tied for 18th with a 185 (93-92) while Rebekah Ladaika finished 20th (95-94-189) and Megan Bull (Hickory High) finished 31st (108-106-214).
Harpst earned All-PAC Second Team accolades with a four-round score of 360 (87-90-87-96). Phillips (90-96-94-90) and Susany (94-96-93-92) received All-PAC Honorable Mention accolades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.