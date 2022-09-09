Sarah Green Carmichael wrote an article in Harvard Business Review about the daily routine of geniuses a while back.
I liked it, because I believe in routine. It helps me accomplish the tasks for the day. It keeps my eye on the job, and my feet on the road.
It also brings a measure of comfort, because when I do the same things day after day, they become familiar, even easy. So, what did geniuses like Dickens and B.F. Skinner do that I could do, too, to make life easier?
Read on.
Ms. Carmichael tells us that Mark Twain had his family trained. Before they crossed the threshold of his study, they blew a horn. But they didn’t go in. Twain came out.
Jane Austen, author of books like “Pride and Prejudice,” asked that the squeaky hinge on the room where she wrote never be oiled. That way, she always had a warning whenever someone was coming into that room.
Now, neither of those might help us much, but think of it this way. It tells us that if we don’t want to be disturbed in the task we are performing, we need to do something when we know folks might be thinking of interrupting us.
Personally, I think hiding under the desk would be a much better measure, but that’s just me.
B. F. Skinner, an American psychologist, started and stopped his writing sessions by setting a timer, and he carefully plotted the number of hours he wrote on a graph. I learned about B. F. in college when I trained my rat, Herman, in a specially built box named for Skinner.
Herman was one smart rat. With the aid of food pellets and that special box, Herman learned to push a lever to get his dinner, turn on a small overhead light in his box and pick up a marble and put it into a hole. I marveled at his abilities.
In fact, I marveled so much that I would not allow Herman to be a snake’s dinner (his foreseeable future). So, at the end of my psychology lab, I took him home with me.
Herman lived happily for another year or so before he passed away quietly in his cage. Rats grow old and feeble when they are 3 years old, so Herman died a little young, but not too much, and I had tried to make his days at my home comfortable and enjoyable.
I thought it was much, much better than being eaten by a snake!
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart rose at 6 a.m., spent the day in a flurry of writing or playing music, and often didn’t get to bed until 1 a.m. Carl Jung, a psychologist, once wrote, “I’ve realized that somebody who’s tired and needs a rest and goes on working all the same, is a fool.”
Or a Mozart.
I have no objection to stopping work when I am tired. The good thing is that I don’t tire easily. I can usually keep going pretty steadily until about 9 p.m. After that, if you need something, it had better be urgent — and important — I can turn into a grouch!
It helps to have help when you have something you need to accomplish. Martha Freud, wife of Sigmund, “laid out his clothes, chose his handkerchiefs and even put toothpaste on his toothbrush,” his biographer tells us.
Well, I wanted to be a good wife, so I DID lay out Jim’s clothes. However, it was mostly because he was color blind, and what a disaster it would have been if I had allowed him to choose his own.
I’m sorry, but I would have balked at putting toothpaste on his toothbrush, no matter how supportive I wanted to be. There are some things every man (or woman) should do on their own. I believe that Martha, too, should have realized that.
Here’s another one: Gertrude Stein preferred to write outdoors, looking at rocks and cows. So, on trips to the French countryside, Alice B. Toklas, her friend, would shoo a few cows into the writer’s line of vision.
What a companion! Cows are often as obstinate as some people I know. (Yes, I know, others often say that about me.) Shooing them into someone’s line of vision would take courage and persistence. Cows are BIG animals. I’m not sure I would want to do that.
On the other hand, I like to be helpful. I would have gotten Gertrude a glass of lemonade while she looked at the rocks. I might even have painted a rock or two, hoping the bright colors would shake her creative brain.
But shooing cows? I fear I would have to leave that to someone else.
One of Simone de Beauvoir’s (she’s another writer) friends tells us: “There were no parties, no receptions..it was an uncluttered kind of life, a simplicity deliberately constructed so that she could do her work.”
C’mon, Simone. Girls just want to have fun. I can’t imagine life with no parties, no receptions. I don’t know about you, but I NEED people.
Yes, without them, there would be simplicity, but there would also be loneliness. I couldn’t live that way. I am delighted when a friend wants to go someplace with me. I’m happy that we can eat and smile and talk. Life would be empty without them. I’m definitely not with Simone on this one.
Want to be a genius? Me neither. First of all, it’s way too late to even think about it. But...I think we all could learn a few things from what from these geniuses did or thought.
Sometimes it’s learning what to do; something it’s learning what not to do. But it’s learning, all the same. and learning is something we still need to do. It’s never too late.
PAT LEALI, a lifelong resident of the Shenango Valley, graduated from Sharon High and Westminster College. She has lived in Hermitage for more than 45 years and has three children and eight grandchildren.
