Renovation projects run the gamut from patio paver installations to home additions to exterior lighting projects.
There’s no end to the ways homeowners can tweak their properties as they aspire to renovate and transform the interior and exterior of their homes.
Interior door replacement projects can dramatically alter how a home looks, especially when existing doors are dated, damaged and/or fading.
Though homeowners may have grand visions of a new kitchen or outdoor living room when beginning such projects, they may not know where to begin when the time comes to replace interior doors. The following rundown can help homeowners as they begin to explore their options and start down the path of replacing interior doors.
Materials
Interior doors are manufactured from an array of materials, some of which may be more effective at reducing noise than others. Wood, medium-density fiberboard (MDF), solid-core, hollow-core, and even metal and glass are some of the materials categories for interior doors. Homeowners can define what they prioritize with each door and then choose the material that aligns best with that goal.
Installation
Installation costs are another variable to consider when replacing interior doors. If the frame of the door is being replaced along with the door, homeowners may benefit from utilizing a professional installation team, as removing an existing frame and installing a new one is a complicated project. Pre-hung doors come ready to hang with hinges already attached, so skilled do-it-yourselfers may be able to hang these on their own. Installation costs can be expensive, but homeowners with little DIY experience are urged to work with professionals so a job can be completed correctly, on time and within budget.
Style and design
Style and design merits consideration as well, and homeowners are urged to afford ample time to explore a wide array options that might be more expansive than homeowners realize. Hinged doors, pocket doors, French doors, and barn doors are just some of the styles homeowners can choose from, and it may make sense to choose various styles when replacing all or most interior doors in a home. Each type of door typically comes in an assortment of designs as well, and it can take time to choose the right design for a given home.
Hardware
Hardware such as doorknobs and locks is easy to take for granted. However, homeowners replacing their interior doors will need to make these choices when picking new doors. Standard hardware offerings may disappoint upon installation, so afford ample time to doorknobs and other hardware to ensure the finished product impresses from the get-go. Customization of hardware may add a little extra to the final cost, but it should not be enough to bust a budget and will likely result in a more impressive finished product.
