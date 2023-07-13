There’s a lot I want to share. First, let me tell you what I already know. Maybe it will help to understand why I act the way I do.
You see, I have learned that the mind is the first to go. I can sing you hundreds of old songs, some dating back to the early 1930s, when I wasn’t even alive yet. Just ask me, would ya. I’d love to do it for you.
Don’t ask me what I had for breakfast yesterday, however. OK, if you give me a few minutes, I might remember. Otherwise, you’re out of luck. My mind has gone on vacation to Hawaii, and it’s having such a good time, it doesn’t want to come back.
I’ve also discovered that nothing lasts forever. Johnny Mathis was right. He sang: “Nothing lasts forever/ Always is a lie.” Oh, Johnny, how I wish I had listened. I think I would be better prepared for what transpired recently.
In the past month, I’ve had to put a new sink in my kitchen. It took two plumbers to fix it. After the first guy left, the sink leaked.
When he came back, he was unable to ascertain where the leak was coming from. The second guy either had better eyes or a better nose for trouble. If that was the only bad thing that happened, I would be OK — not good but OK. It’s not, and I’m not.
Then, I had to replace the spring in my garage door. When I used the remote, the door would come part way down, and then immediately go back up. A repairman came, put in a new spring, and it worked for about a month.
Now, it’s doing the same thing — coming down part way and going back up. I knew I should have gone to Garage Door Repair School.
In the wind storms of May, some of the shingles came off my roof. I called a roofing company, A rep came, gave me an estimate and promised to send a repairman soon. Well, he came, took half an hour, gave me what I considered a big bill for the repair and went his merry way.
I was dismayed. Then I talked to my brother and learned that his neighbor had paid more than twice what I had for just a little larger repair. I guess I didn’t do so badly, after all.
Here’s what I want to know. How do you keep moving forward when nothing else is? I’m considering going on that space shuttle to Mars, scheduled to leave about 2030, which will never return to Earth. I tell my young students about that and inform them that they might be eligible to go. They loudly proclaim that they would never, ever do that.
And they be wiser than the scientists who are loudly proclaiming that all will be well. Isn’t that what the five men on the Titan said, too? and look what happened to them.
OK, there is a station in the state of Utah where several folks are pretending they’re on Mars.
They call this a simulation, preparation for what they might face on the Red Planet. It’s in the desert, and circumstances there are much the same as they would be on Mars. There’s no water, you can’t plant anything, and life is lonely. Anyone interested?
I also would like to know when inflation will cease, and prices will return to normal, or, at least, as close to normal as possible. I know. I know. Always is a lie. And I’m not foolish enough to think that things will always remain the same, and those “things” include prices.
But c’mon. Big cans of cat food have gone up 65%. An insulated bag to take your ice cream home from the grocery in this heat has increased in price by 100% Yipes! If those were the only things, I think I could live with it. But they’re not.
Everywhere I turn, there has been a price increase. I’m certainly not the only one complaining. Complaints thunder in the air from every side, but alas, no one is listening. Or if they are, there’s nothing they can do about it. I can understand that.
When prices for merchants to purchase things go up, their prices must go up also. That’s the law of thermodynamics. Oh, wait a minute. That might be a different law.
There’s a sign for the kids where I work. It tells them what to do when they are upset. One of the items on the sign says simply: Think happy thoughts.
So I’m trying to dwell on the fact that my younger son was here for a few days. I actually got to touch him and his wife. It doesn’t happen half often enough, because they live so far away, and it made me very, very happy.
My cats sit on my lap while I watch TV. They purr and snuggle into my side. They contently sleep, and sometimes the program I’m watching is actually good.
My friends and I get together as often as we can and engage in some nice activities. We study the Bible together. We go to a movie. We play board games. We laugh and talk.
I guess for now, in this troubled world, I will have to be content with that. And I should be. I am relatively healthy. I work at a job that I enjoy. I am not homeless. I eat pretty darn good.
Well, now that I think of it, life is decent. How about yours? Let’s be content together, because this is about as good as it gets. At least, for now.
