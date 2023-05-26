WILMINGTON HIGH SCHOOL
Commencement: 7 p.m., Friday, June 9, in Orr Auditorium, Westminster College.
Valedictorian: Solomon Glavich, son of Mark and Susan Glavich.
Salutatorian: Micah Shelenberger, son of Timothy and Jessica Shelenberger.
Class speaker: Senior class Vice President Chloe Krarup, daughter of Michael and Stephanie Krarup.
Baccalaureate: Thursday, June 8, 7 p.m. at Westminster College Chapel.
GRADUATES: Ella Mae Anderson, Malia Mae Baney (high honors), Ellyce Marie Black (high honors), Alexis Rianna Boyer, Katelyn Elizabeth Boyle, Brooke Lynn Bryson, Garth James John Bunnell, Afton Caitlyn Camlin (high honors), Myah Elizabeth Chimiak, Michel Keith Chrastina (high honors), Jordan Renee Deems (high honors),
Presley Jacob Deep, Sabrina Pauline DeVite (high honors), Maddalena Louise DiMuccio (high honors), Brett Alexander Dobson, Javin Adyson Dougherty, Renee Daniela Ealy (high honors), Ava Julianne Felasco, Wyatt James Felitsky, Vincent James Fenati, Giulia Fenner (high honors), Derick Samuel Fink, Juliet Summer Fishel,
Taylor Skye Fishel, Eleanor Josephine Furimsky (high honors), Annalee Faith Gardner (high honors), Andrew Michael Gargiulo, Edward James Gerstnecker, Samantha Rita Gioan (high honors), Solomon Nathaniel Glavach (high honors), Shaye LeeAnn Graham (high honors), Kara Nicole Haines, Akito Allen Hatch, Garrett James Heller, Thomas Henry Hetzer, Kyle Thomas Hoffman,
Jet Alexander Johnston, Evan Mitchell Jones, Faith Hannah Jones (high honors), Daelan Michael Kaufman, Taylor Grace Kendall, Madison Grace King, Logan David King, Troy Alex Kline, Hunter Benjamin Koi, Charles Brian Krepp (high honors), Chloe Anne Krarup, Oskar Jeffery Larson, Colby Rey Lewis, Sarah Elizabeth Lewis (high honors), Emma Elizabeth Lipo (high honors), Joshua David Marshall, Emma Jane Mason, Colby William McBride, Payton Rose Michaels, Kylee Renee Miller, Gavin Chance Miller, Samuel Thomas Mistretta, Gunner Austin Morris, Deanna Rochelle Novak,
Jenna Analisa Nuzzo, Lillian Grace Ochs, Sydney Aislynn Parsons (high honors), Matthew Miguel Peak, Paije Tashania-Denelle Peterson (high honors), Taylor Ann Pfaff, Davis Jolin Phanco, Matthew Thomas Pusateri (high honors), Anthony Luke Reed (high honors), Kaitlynn Joann Reimers (high honors), David Andrew Roberts, Skye Bayley Ryzinski, Joseph John Saterlee,
Kyle Robert Saulpaugh, Ethan Todd Seman (high honors), Matthew Hunter Sevachko, Ava Catherine Shearer (high honors), Micah Robert Shelenberger (high honors), Kinsley Jane Shimrack (high honors), Romy Ann Slick, Skyler Matthew Sloan (high honors), Mia Abigail Taylor (high honors),
Jayla Shaye Telesz (high honors), Sarah Elizabeth Thomas (high honors), Mitchell Edward Tokar (high honors), James David Vincent, Brandon Wayne Wagner, Nathanael Warrick, Maelee Emma Whiting, Hannah Lynn Wilson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.