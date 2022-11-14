West Middlesex senior cross country and track standout Lia Bartholomew is headed to Duquesne University to compete in the triathlon.
USA Triathlon and the school announced back in April that the school will become the 10th NCAA Div. I program to offer women’s triathlon at the varsity level. The team will begin competing in 2023.
Duquesne became the third school in 2022 (41st overall) to offer the sport for women. Another school that announced the sport was Division III Alvernia University in Reading, Pa. (Atlantic 10 Conference).
Lia’s father, Scott, ran at West Middlesex for former coach Bob Morris, who was inducted into the Mercer County Hall of Fame last January. Morris had been the only Mercer County cross country coach to lead a team to the state title (2006 WM boys) until Mike Sample’s Grove City boys squad grabbed gold in Hershey recently.
Scott Bartholomew posted several top 10 finishes at invitationals when he ran for the Big Reds, but his running career really took off after he graduated in 1996.
“I trained my wife (Jamie) and myself and we have since run in several Boston Marathons,” said Scott. “With that type of running, I eventually needed to get my foot fixed and that’s how I met Dr. Kentaro Onishi.”
During Lia’s sophomore year in cross country, Dr. Onishi diagnosed her with Sever’s disease, which is a painful condition of the heel involving the Achilles tendon. He suggested that Lia not run, but knowing how competitive and dedicated she was, he worked with her to get her through the rest of the season.
As pre-season training for track was starting, Dr. Onishi recommended that Lia work with Joella Baker to create a specialized program to prevent further injury and promote healing. Four months ago, Baker, a former multi-sport athlete at Duquesne, was named the women’s triathlon coach for the Dukes.
Over Lia’s sophomore year, the two developed a bond as Baker continued to coach her during the summer and invited her to join a summer camp. Baker saw potential and asked if Lia would like to try competing in a triathlon.
Lia then trained on her own, but followed Baker’s program to compete in the open age group category, which was half the distance of the elite triathlon category. Lia then placed sixth, one spot off the podium, at the USA Triathlon Youth & Junior Nationals.
Lia faced more adversity during her junior year of track and field season as she fractured her foot the week before the Mercer County Invitational. She scratched running the mile race but battled her way through the 2-mile (3200-meter) run and finished second in an extreme amount of pain.
Following the event, Baker created a biking and swimming program to keep Lia’s fitness level up for the D-10 Championships as she awaited MRI results on the foot. Dr. Onishi confirmed the fracture the day before the D-10 meet and her season ended without any chance of advancing to states.
Lia decided to compete at the triathlon nationals again this year and Baker put together an intensive swimming and biking program for her with no running, but Lia was eventually given approval to start running again just in time for the event. The qualifying event was eight days after she was cleared to start running.
Lia competed in the Des Moines, Ia., event in July and earned a qualifying spot for the National Triathlon Championships. Two weeks later she competed in her second Draft Legal Sprint triathlon in West Chester, Ohio, and finished 27th.
Baker was impressed with Lia’s grit and athleticism and started recruiting her once she was named Duquesne coach.
“Lia has earned two state medals and four district medals while running at West Middlesex,” said Scott Bartholomew. “The triathlon really helped her, especially with the COVID year. She used our 24-foot-round pool and a triathlon bike I built from scratch.
“She was recruited by multiple Division II schools, but decided to accept the offer from Duquesne. My wife would sit down with her at the pool and I went biking with her and we sought guidance from Joella.
“Lia was going to go to Edinboro. They have a good program and just won the PSAC championship. They have a great facility and I was kind of hoping she would go there, but I left the decision totally up to her. She fell in love with Duquesne.
“Duquesne has a lot to offer. I asked her about 45 minutes after the PIAA (cross country) meet if she was sure about Duquesne because a triathlon is triple the work with running, biking, and swimming, but she likes that it breaks the running up.”
Lia wrapped up her senior year in cross country with the Reds, who have battled numbers over the past several years, placing second at the District 10 Championships and the team advanced to states. They placed ninth while D-10 champ Seneca was 10th. Lia and her sister, Ella, a sophomore, both competed for West Middlesex.
“I’m very excited for Duquesne,” said Lia. “I like how well Duquesne takes care of the athletes. If you don’t feel well you can go straight to a trainer.
“I had a great four years at West Middlesex and I really enjoyed my senior year with the team, but I’m excited to head to Duquesne and compete in triathlon.”
