SHARPSVILLE – A Sharpsville woman is accused of providing the drugs that killed a Delaware Township man Feb. 3.
Melody Lynn Taylor, 48, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. She is scheduled Sept. 7 for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Dan Davis in Mercer.
State police responded Feb. 3 to a report of a fatal overdose at a home in Delaware Township. Authorities identified the victim as Joshua Bowser.
According to a criminal complaint, Bowser had been found by his parents at their shared home. Greg Bowser, Joshua Bowser’s father, said his son had battled addiction for about 15 year, but had been doing well in recent months.
Greg Bowser said he heard a thud about 9:15 p.m. Feb. 2 but thought nothing of it until the next morning when the mother found Joshua dead.
Coroner John Libonati ruled the cause of death was due to lethal amounts of Fentanyl and Xylazine in Joshua Bowser’s system.
State Police Trooper Joseph Morris, the investigating officer, took Joshua Bowser’s phone and interviewed Greg Bowser.
Joshua Bowser did not have a license, so Greg Bowser said he had been driving his son to errands, including work in construction and
Greg Bowser was supposed to drive his son to a Narcotics Anonymous meeting earlier on Feb. 2 in Sharpsville. Instead, Joshua Bowser asked his father to drop him off at a the home of a friend, later identified as Taylor, house and Greg agreed and picked him up from the meeting.
Morris questioned Taylor, who said she had seen him on Feb 2.
After performing a data extraction on Joshua’s phone, Morris confirmed texts discussing a purchase of “down” — which the trooper said was code for fentanyl, heroin or opiates — and a Cashapp transaction to Taylor for $60 from that night.
Note: All defendants are considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
