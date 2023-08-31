Help!
I need somebody,
Help!
Not just anybody,
Help!
You know I need someone,
Help!
These words from the Beatles song have been embedded in my head for a long time and the word help has become a battle cry for the country and all of us who inhabit it.
Day after day, we find ourselves in conversation about the plight of the less fortunate, the devastation and loss of life from natural disasters, and worst of all the loss of life because of someone’s race, creed or color. How did we get to this state of affairs?
I believe we all know the answer.
We have forgotten to live out the full meaning of the words Dr. King quoted from the Declaration of Independence 60 years ago, “that we hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal.”
This great country of ours has ignored its own blueprint that helped make and shape the United States of America. We have turned our backs on the good moral values that shaped the country and now we stand in a crisis of immense proportions.
Fear and hatred have become the mantra of 2023 and the country must take a stand.
I believe that all of us need to change our thought process and place ourselves in the other person’s house. We need to knock on the doors of our neighbors to really get to know them and then we can begin to help one another, communicate like civil adults, and work to affect a change in attitudes.
Verse 2 of the Beatles song sums everything up for all of us. And now my life has changed in oh so many ways.
My independence seems to vanish in the haze. But every now and then I feel so insecure.
I know that I just need you like I’ve never done before. The blueprint for our country, and our community is still the same. You need me and I need you so we can begin to love our neighbor as we love ourselves.
